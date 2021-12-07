Russia, US to continue dialogue, contacts, Kremlin says following talks of two leaders

MOSCOW, December 7. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden have agreed to continue dialogue and contacts between the representatives of both countries.

"The presidents expressed an opinion that given a particular responsibility for maintaining international security and stability, Russia and the US will continue dialogue and the necessary contacts," a statement by the Kremlin press service said following talks between the two leaders on Tuesday.

"Overall, the conversation was of a sincere and business-like nature," the Kremlin noted.

Talks between the two leaders were held in a videoconference format on Tuesday evening and lasted about two hours. The prevailing subject was the situation in Ukraine, the leaders also discussed bilateral relations, cybersecurity and Iran’s nuclear deal.