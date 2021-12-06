Reaching security guarantee agreements with NATO difficult, yet possible — Russian envoy

/MOSCOW, December 6./TASS/. Reaching written agreements on mutual security guarantees with NATO countries is extremely difficult, yet possible, Head of the Russian Delegation to the Negotiations on Military Security and Arms Control in Vienna, Konstantin Gavrilov, told Rossiya-24 TV channel on Monday.

"This requires moves on both sides," Gavrilov stressed.

Russia cannot individually sign any commitments that would be binding for all. "We are waiting for moves from the American side," he said. "My impression and the impression of our delegation, that here at the forum we could hold some serious conversations about possible future agreements. However, this is a long process. Nevertheless, I am convinced that there are chances. Our foreign ministry is working on this, departments and services are engaged in this," the head of the Russian delegation said.

"I think this summit will be of real use. At least we hope so. Everything is being done for this," he stressed.

Earlier, President Vladimir Putin urged NATO to begin detailed talks on legal guarantees to stop NATO’s eastward expansion.

"Our diplomats are currently faced with the prime task of obtaining reliable and long-term security guarantees," Putin said last week at a ceremony of receiving foreign ambassadors’ credentials in Moscow.

"Within the framework of the dialogue with the United States and its allies, we will be insisting on concrete agreements, which exclude any possible NATO expansion to the East, and the deployment of any weapons that threaten us and are deployed in the approximate vicinity of the Russian territory. We suggest starting detailed talks on this issue."

The Russian president stressed that "legal guarantees are exactly what Russia needs because Western colleagues failed to fulfill their earlier voiced verbal commitments."