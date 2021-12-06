Shoigu praises Russian-Indian ties as unequalled

NEW DELHI, December 6. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu on Monday praised the relations between Russia and India at a meeting with his Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh.

"The intensive and deep military-technical cooperation, which reaches a new qualitative level every year, shows the unprecedented level of trust between our countries," Shougu said.

The relations will get a further boost from the 20th session of the intergovernmental commission on military and military-technical cooperation, which will take place on Monday, he said.

"We are set for fruitful joint work," the minister said.