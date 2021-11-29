Faltering arms control affecting Russia-NATO relations — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, November 29. /TASS/. Faltering arms control is affecting relations between Russia and NATO, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said, addressing the Valdai International Discussion Club.

"Faltering arms control is a factor that is affecting the quality of relations between Russia and NATO," he pointed out. "The Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty, the Adapted Conventional Armed Forces in Europe Treaty, the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty and the Treaty on Open Skies have collapsed because of US actions," he pointed out.

"Just recently, [NATO Secretary General] Jens Stoltenberg stated that the alliance could deploy nuclear weapons to Eastern Europe, as if NATO did not have an obligation under the Founding Act between Russia and NATO not to deploy nuclear forces and related infrastructure to its new member states," Grushko emphasized.

At the same time, in the diplomat’s words, NATO’s ambitions are going global, which is another factor complicating relations with Russia. In particular, it is about NATO’s move to declare space and cyberspace as operational domains. "Another step has been taken towards weaponizing and militarizing them instead of turning these areas into fields of purely peaceful cooperation," the Russian deputy foreign minister noted. "Our proposals on the matter, including on how to build an international cyber security system and prevent the militarization of outer space, are well known," he said.