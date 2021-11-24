Saudi monarch stresses importance of ties between Russia, Islamic world in welcome message

CAIRO, November 24. /TASS/. Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud stressed the importance of ties between Russia and Muslim countries in a welcome message that was read out at the opening of the Russia-Islamic World Strategic Vision Group conference in Jeddah on Wednesday.

"Relations between Russia and Saudi Arabia have been developing and were highlighted by agreements concluded in various areas," the king said, according to Al Arabiya TV channel.

Saudi Arabia ‘’stands by the importance of relations between Russia and the Islamic world,’’ he said. "We strive to contribute to enhancing harmony among followers of various religions, and among civilizations and strengthening human values.’’

The king called on the world’s countries to stand together in fighting terrorism and adhere to the ‘’principle of co-existence.’’

The Russia-Islamic World Strategic Vision Group was created in 2006 after Russia joined the Organization of Islamic Cooperation as an observer. It’s comprised of 33 well-known state and public figures from 27 countries including former prime ministers, foreign ministers and religious scholars from Indonesia, Morocco, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Kuwait and other countries.