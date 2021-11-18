Russia supports Belarus in efforts to overcome illegal sanctions, PM says

YEREVAN, November 18. /TASS/. Moscow supports Minsk in its efforts to overcome illegal sanctions, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at a meeting with his Belarusian counterpart Roman Golovchenko.

"We certainly support efforts to overcome illegal unilateral sanctions, the economic restrictions that were imposed on Belarus," Mishustin pointed out.

According to the Russian prime minister, Moscow believes that it is crucial to take bilateral relations to an even higher level and strengthen integration within the Union State of Russia and Belarus, launching new projects with regard to a wide range of issues on the bilateral agenda.

Mishustin emphasized that it was in the interests of the two countries' people as it would make it possible to establish a common economic and social space.