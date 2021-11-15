Putin, Macron discuss combating coronavirus pandemic

MOSCOW, November 15. /TASS/. Russian and French Presidents, Vladimir Putin and Emmanuel Macron, discussed issues of combating the novel coronavirus infection, the Kremlin press service said on Monday after their telephone conversation.

"The sides discussed many current issues on the bilateral and international agenda, including combating the coronavirus infection," it said.

The presidents also expressed satisfaction over the November 12 regular meeting of the Russian-French Security Cooperation Council in Paris involving the two countries’ foreign and defense ministers, the Kremlin noted. The leaders spoke in favor of continuing dialogue on military political problems and on other important topics and agreed to maintain "close personal contacts.".