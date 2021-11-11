Russia, US still far apart in approaches on dozens of issues — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, November 11. /TASS/. Russia and the United States still hold different approaches on dozens of issues but Moscow is determined to continue work, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said after a meeting with an intra-faction group of Deputy Head of the United Russia faction in the lower house of parliament Adalbi Shkhagoshev on Thursday.

"At today’s meeting, we also generally spoke about the Russian-American relations. The crisis persists. A series of contacts held recently is, of course, positive by itself but we actually have quite few areas where the dialogue with the United States is productive," the senior Russian diplomat said.

"As for other areas, we keep a big difference in the approaches used by Moscow and Washington to tens of bilateral and international issues. This, of course, outweighs the few things we have implemented lately," he pointed out.

Moscow is set to continue its dialogue with Washington, the senior Russian diplomat said.

"We will continue work and will continue implementing basic, principal accords reached at a summit of Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden in Geneva," Ryabkov said.

As the high-placed Russian diplomat pointed out, Moscow does not accept "the diktat tone" from the United States and hopes for building equitable and mutually respectful relations.

"We do not backtrack on our interests in this process and show respect for American colleagues in this work and require the same respect for us. An ultimatum-like talk and a diktat tone are completely unacceptable," he pointed out.

"Such messages should not even be addressed to us. I hope that Americans understand this," the senior Russian diplomat said.