Coordination of Russia, Belarus allowed to curb West’s attempts to put pressure — Lavrov

MOSCOW, November 10. /TASS/. The joint foreign policy coordination of Russia and Belarus has allowed to curb the attempts by the US and the EU to put pressure in international organizations, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a meeting of the boards of the foreign ministries of Russia and Belarus on Wednesday.

The Russian top diplomat noted that at the board meeting the sides would summarize the results of implementing the current program of coordinated actions in the foreign policy sphere of the member states of the Treaty on the Creation of a Union State for 2020-2021. "We proceed from the premise with our Belarusian friends that the joint work based on this core document allowed to effectively curb the attempts of the so-called collective West to put pressure on our countries. Cooperation was developing rather effectively on counteracting the anti-Belarusian campaign initiated by Washington and its European allies in international organizations, including the UN, the OSCE, the Council of Europe, the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO)," he said.

"We were closely coordinating our approaches. We were deflecting the attempts to use these multilateral venues to harm the interests of our two states in close contact with allies and associates," the foreign minister added.