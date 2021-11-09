Belarus shows professionalism in addressing situation at border with Poland — politician

MOSCOW, November 9. /TASS/. Belarus’ authorities are addressing the situation at the border with Poland quite professionally, State Secretary of the Union State of Russia and Belarus Dmitry Mezentsev told TASS on Tuesday.

"Minsk is addressing the recent developments at Belarus’ border with the European Union with restraint and in a professional manner," he said.

"I think the Polish authorities’ readiness for dialogue with the Belarusian side on this pressing migration topic is much more important in terms of settling the problem than Warsaw’s buildup of law enforcing contingent at the border with Belarus," he noted.

More than 30,000 migrants have tried to cross the Polish-Belarusian border since the beginning of 2021. Warsaw has imposed a state of emergency in regions bordering Belarus. It regularly reinforces border troops, with over 10,000 positioned near the border. The Polish side has also built a barbed wire fence to be later replaced by a solid 5-meter-tall wall equipped with sensors and other tools.

On Monday, several thousand migrants approached the Polish border. Some of them tried to tear down the fence and break through into Poland. So far, Polish law enforcers are managing to keep them off the country’s territory. The migrants have set up a camp near the border. According to various estimates, up to 2,000 people are staying in the proximity of the Polish border. The Polish authorities expect further attempts at storming the border.