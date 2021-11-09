Russia, US unanimous any manifestations of cybercrime impermissible — Kremlin

MOSCOW, November 9. /TASS/. Russia and the United States are pushing ahead with the dialogue over cybercrime and have already expressed the unanimity that any manifestations of cybercrime are impermissible, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media on Tuesday.

"To build up from the agreements achieved at the Geneva summit, a mechanism of bilateral consultations by both countries' agencies concerned over cybercrime was launched. This dialogue is continuing. Naturally, the sides agree that any manifestations of cybercrime are impermissible and should be fought against. In this particular case, there are queries from the US side to us and similar queries from us to the US side. The dialogue in this field is developing," Peskov said.

"Agencies concerned participate in this dialogue over the problem of struggle against cybercrime," he added.

Asked to what extent the two countries' special services were "immersed" in each other's activity, Peskov replied that "special services cannot be immersed in each other's activity, but merely discuss the queries they get and probe into concrete situations if need be."

When asked if some requests had been satisfied by either side, Peskov replied, "I have nothing to add to what has been said on this subject. Naturally, this field of cooperation cannot be public."