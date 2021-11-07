No response to Russia’s proposals on Normandy-format final document - diplomat

MOSCOW, November 7. /TASS/. There is no response from Paris and Berlin to Russia’s proposal to discuss a final document ahead of another meeting in the Normandy format, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Sunday.

"This is a question to Paris and Berlin. How long can they pretend they don’t see the openly caddish, aggressive, provocative behavior of the Kiev regime? They, I mean France and Germany, are a force that endlessly initiates meetings in the Normandy format - at the top and ministerial levels. They keep on saying they are prompting the Russian side but Moscow is allegedly not ready. Each time, Moscow says: before holding these meetings <…> it is necessary to think about their results. <…> There should be at least a final document to be offered to the parties for the implementation. But no one gives us any answer to this question," she said in an interview with the Voskresny Vecher (Sunday Evening) with Vladimir Solovyov on the Rossiya-1 television channel.

She noted that Germany, France and Ukraine are calling for convening a Normandy-format meeting. "What for? We asked this question to our Western partners. And we have been thinking about it, trying to find an answer. I think the answer is obvious. Probably, a consensus such a meeting is to demonstrate will be used to give Kiev a free hand to go on acting as it does now and pardon it for that," she stressed.

According to Zakharova, Germany and France, as Normandy format members, should react to the report of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission of November 6 about a Ukrainian drone launched by Ukrainian troops in Donbass near the mission’s monitors. "It is weekend now. Probably, they will say something later," she added.