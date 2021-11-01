Putin not going to speak at Glasgow climate summit, says Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, November 1. / TASS /. Russian President Vladimir Putin will not speak at the COP 26 UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, however, he recorded a video message to the participants of one of the conference sessions, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"Unfortunately, the president will not deliver his speech [at the COP 26 UN Climate Change Conference] because there is no opportunity to partake in the summit via video linkup. However, the [participants of the Glasgow] conference will discuss forestry and other land use, and the president has already recorded a video message to address them," the spokesman noted.

"There will be no [president’s] direct speech, unfortunately, it is simply not stipulated by the format of this event," Peskov stated.

However, the Kremlin spokesman did not specify any details about Putin's video message. "You need to address this question to the conference participants <…>," Peskov said. Earlier, the Russian Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment reported that an event dedicated to forestry and land use was scheduled for November 2 as part of the Glasgow conference.

Over 100 heads of state and government all over the world, including US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron, are going to take part in the COP 26 UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, which kicked off on October 31. Meanwhile, the substantive work of the forum begins on Monday with the summit of world leaders, which will last for two days.