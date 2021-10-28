Russia, ASEAN to boost security cooperation — joint statement

SINGAPORE, October 28. /TASS/. Russia and members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) are determined to boost political and security cooperation, according to the 2021-2025 Comprehensive Plan of Action to Implement the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and the Russian Federation Strategic Partnership, which was published on Thursday following the fourth Russia-ASEAN summit.

The document says that the parties plan to "enhance high-level engagement and encourage further constructive dialogue and cooperation activities through the existing international and regional mechanisms to maintain a politically peaceful and stable region, where national security cannot be ensured at the expense of others."

Russia and ASEAN also intend to enhance their "role in the regional architecture in accordance with shared values and norms" enshrined in international documents. According to the comprehensive plan of action, the parties will "continue dialogue between ASEAN and the Russian Federation Defense Ministers including through the ADMM-Plus" (meetings of the defense ministers of ASEAN nations and dialogue partner countries).

They will also "enhance practical cooperation within the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting-Plus (ADMM-Plus) particularly in the areas of maritime security, military medicine, counter-terrorism, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, peacekeeping operations, humanitarian mine action, and cybersecurity." In addition, Russia and ASEAN will "continue dialogue on disarmament and non-proliferation issues including those related to Chemical, Biological and Nuclear Weapons and their means of delivery, the Prevention of an Arms Race in Outer Space (PAROS) and other related issues."

ASEAN includes Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Russia was granted the status of ASEAN partner as part of a regional dialogue in July 1996. In 2004, Moscow joined the 1976 Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia, a basic document regulating ASEAN's relations with its dialogue partners.