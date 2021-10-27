Kiev representatives drove talks on checkpoints into complete dead end - Russian envoy

MOSCOW, October 27. /TASS/. Kiev representatives have driven the negotiations on opening of new checkpoints in Donbass and exchange of captives into a complete dead end, Russian envoy to the Contact Group on settlement in Donbass Boris Gryzlov said after the Group’s video meeting Wednesday.

"Representatives of Donetsk and Lugansk offered to bring [Opposition Platform - For Life political party leader] Viktor Medvedchuk to the process of negotiations on humanitarian issues. In their opinion, Viktor Medvedchuk can lead a productive dialogue and achieve mutually beneficial results, while the current Ukrainian representatives have driven the talks on the entire humanitarian track - including on opening of new checkpoints and exchange of captives - into a complete dead end," he said.