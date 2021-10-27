Russia to do its utmost to oppose NATO’s attempts at global expansion — Lavrov

MOSCOW, October 27. /TASS/. NATO is playing a dangerous game by stating its desire to spread its mission to the entire world, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference on Wednesday.

"There is evidence that NATO planners are turning their attention to the East and are already saying, like NATO Secretary General [Jens] Stoltenberg, that the NATO mission must spread to the Indo-Pacific region," Russia’s top diplomat said.

"It turns out from what they say that their mission must spread to the entire world. I believe that this is a very dangerous game and we will do our utmost to oppose these trends and make the countries being targeted by such attempts grow aware of the danger of this course," the Russian foreign minister said.

As Lavrov emphasized, diplomatic work alone will not suffice to prevent NATO’s expansion to the East.

"In this situation, it is also necessary to take other measures that will be adequate to the threats being created for the Russian Federation," the foreign minister explained.

"Let me assure you that President [of Russia Vladimir] Putin keeps all these issues under his personal control and all the relevant agencies, both diplomatic and non-diplomatic, are doing everything necessary," Lavrov said.