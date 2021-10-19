Putin tells Italian prime minister he is ready to participate in G20 summit by video link

MOSCOW, October 19. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin in a telephone conversation with Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi on Tuesday said he was prepared to participate in the G20 summit by video link, the Kremlin’s press service has said.

"Preparations for the forthcoming G20 summit due in Rome on October 30-31 were discussed. Putin spoke highly of Italy’s presidency of the G20 and said he was ready to participate in the summit by video link," the news release reads.

The Kremlin said the two leaders "exchanged opinion on the analysis of the situation in Afghanistan made during the recent G20 videoconference."

Also, Putin and Draghi "touched upon a number of aspects of bilateral trading and economic cooperation."

An urgent G20 summit level videoconference on Afghanistan took place on October 12. The G20 summit in Rome will be held on October 30-31.