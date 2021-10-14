Russian, Argentinian senior diplomats meet to discuss bilateral trade, anti-COVID-19 fight

MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. Deputy foreign ministers of Russia and Argentina, Sergei Ryabkov and Pablo Tettamanti respectively, held a meeting on Thursday discussing the fight against the global spread of the novel coronavirus and the development of bilateral cooperation in the trade and economic sphere, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"They have exchanged opinions in a friendly and constructive atmosphere focusing in particular on the key issues of bilateral relations, including the fight against the pandemic, as well as on the broad range of issues on the global and regional agenda," the statement reads.

The Russian Foreign Ministry noted that both diplomats also focused during their meeting on the perspectives for the practical development of cooperation between Russia and Argentina in the spheres of trade and economy, investments, cultural and humanitarian ties as well as on the further improvement of the legal and contractual framework of the Russian-Argentinian relations.