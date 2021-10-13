Armenian premier says his meeting with Putin was productive

YEREVAN, October 13. /TASS/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan wrote in a Twitter post early on Wednesday that his Tuesday’s meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow was productive.

"I met with Russian President Vladimir Putin today. The meeting was quite productive. We discussed both bilateral agenda and the situation in the region. We will continue contacts to implement the agreements reached," he said.

The Armenian government’s press service earlier said that Pashinyan and Putin plan to discuss the allied agenda of Yerevan and Moscow, as well as regional security issues, implementation of statements on Nagorno-Karabakh and interaction within the framework of regional organizations.