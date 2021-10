BELGRADE, October 10. Visiting Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is having a meeting with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, TASS reported from the site.

The talks are being held at the presidential palace, where the Russian delegation came immediately after arriving in Belgrade.

At the beginning of the talks, Lavrov and Vucic welcomed each other on the background of the two countries’ flags and continued the meeting behind closed doors.