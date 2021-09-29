Extradition of Russian national Burkov is positive step in relations with US — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. Moscow considers the US move to extradite Russian national Alexei Burkov as a positive step in the countries’ bilateral relations, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"This is rather positive," the Kremlin spokesman stated commenting on Moscow’s view of the extradition of Burkov, who was accused of cybercrimes.

"No announcements have been made so far," Peskov noted, answering the question whether some American citizens, imprisoned in Russia, could be sent to their homeland. "No steps have been taken in this direction yet."

Meanwhile, the Kremlin spokesman stated that Russia and the US "sometimes raised the issue [of Americans imprisoned in Russia] during talks."

Peskov refrained from commenting on whether Burkov's extradition was part of the agreement with Israel amid the case of the US-Israeli citizen Naama Issachar, who was handed over by Russia to Israel. "I have nothing to add on this topic," the presidential spokesman mentioned.

As previously reported, Burkov was deported from the US to Russia, the police apprehended him at the Sheremetyevo airport. The Russian national is accused of the manufacture and sale of credit cards as well as the sale of the private data of bank clients. In 2019, he was extradited to the US, where he was also wanted for cybercrimes.