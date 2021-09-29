Crimea not on agenda of Putin-Erdogan talks in Sochi — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. Crimea won’t be on the agenda of the talks between the Russian and Turkish presidents, Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Wednesday.

"No, this issue is not discussed usually. There is nothing to discuss with the Turkish side in terms of Crimea. Besides, the president has repeatedly invited Mr. Erdogan to Crimea just to take a look at what is really going on there," Peskov said when asked whether the Russian side planned to raise the issue of the recognition of Crimea.

He also said that "the first exchange of remarks, their welcomes" will be open to journalists. The talks are scheduled to begin after 13:00 Moscow time. He also specified that no statements for the press were planned.

Peskov pledged that epidemiological safety "is duly ensured," but declined to answer the question whether the Turkish president was vaccinated against coronavirus. "I cannot speak about the president of the Republic of Turkey. That would be tactless on my part," he noted.