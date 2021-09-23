Lavrov meets with Bolivian president on UNGA sidelines — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed with Bolivian President Luis Arce the strengthening of bilateral cooperation on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York on Thursday.

The sides "confirmed a policy towards a comprehensive strengthening of multi-faceted Russian-Bolivian ties. Special focus was placed on the key aspects of the development of bilateral political dialogue and cooperation in international affairs," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a report. The top Russian diplomat and the Bolivian president "emphasized the commitment of Russia and Bolivia to the central role of the United Nations, principles of international law, sovereignty of the states and non-interference in their domestic affairs," the ministry said.

According to the Foreign Ministry, they also looked into cooperation on the trade-economic front, including prospects for the implementation of major investment projects and the possibility of giving a boost to cultural-humanitarian exchanges. The sides also demonstrated "the mutual intention to expand joint efforts to battle the COVID-19 pandemic," it added.