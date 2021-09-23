Putin’s self-isolation has no effect on his activity, says Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s stay in self-isolation does not affect his work activity, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday.

"I should repeat that it is relative self-isolation, it is minimization of personal contacts," he said. "Additional precautionary measures can’t hurt, the more it in no way leads to a decline in the activity of the president’s work or the content of his work," Peskov added.

The president said early last week that there were COVID-19 cases in his inner circle. Later he said in a conversation with Tajikistan’s President Emomali Rahmon that he would have to self-isolate because of contacts with an individual who had tested positive for coronavirus. The Russian leader took part in the meetings of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), which was held in Dushanbe, remotely.