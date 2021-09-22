Russia advocates coordination of international approaches to Afghanistan - diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, September 23. /TASS/. Russia advocated the normalization of the situation in Afghanistan and coordination of the international community’s approaches to resolving the republic’s problems at the G20 meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said Wednesday.

"I spoke in Russia’s name. We expressed our consistent approaches to the situation in Afghanistan - normalization of the situation, the need to coordinate the international community’s approaches, the need for resolution of humanitarian problems through coordination among the international community," he said, noting that the largest responsibility for coordination lies with the US and its allies, who were military present in Afghanistan for two decades.

Vershinin noted that "Afghanistan is a hot topic" and it will be discussed during all contacts of the Russian delegation at the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.