There are no occupied territories in Ukraine, Russian mission to UN says

UNITED NATIONS, September 17. /TASS/. Attempts to introduce the issue of "occupied territories of Ukraine" to the agenda of the 76th UN General Assembly session have no grounds because there are no such territories there, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to UN Gennady Kuzmin said during the discussion of the session agenda Friday.

"There are no occupied territories in Ukraine," the Russian diplomat underscored. "There is a civil war going there. The eastern part of Ukraine does not want to live under the reign of nationalists that seized power after the 2014 coup. So the headline of the point, invented in Kiev, does not reflect the real situation in this country."

The UN General Assembly continues to define the agenda for the next year. It usually includes the discussion of all global issues, conflicts, and tension points on the planet.