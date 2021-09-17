Putin speaks in support of moves to revive Helsinki Spirit — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 17./TASS/. In a telephone conversation with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto on Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke in support of the moves that would help revive the Helsinki Spirit and supported the idea of convening a summit in Helsinki to mark the 50th anniversary of the Conference on Security and Cooperation in Europe, the Kremlin press service reports.

"In exchanging opinions on European issues, the Finnish president emphasized the importance of putting in practice the initiative to convene a summit in Helsinki in 2025 on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the Conference on Security and Cooperation in Europe," it said.

"Vladimir Putin expressed support for such moves contributing to the revival of the Helsinki Spirit," the press service added.

The leaders also agreed to continue further personal contacts and active dialogue at various levels.