Funding of meddling in Russian elections comparable to official election costs — senator

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. Foreign funding of destructive intervention in Russian elections, including the circulation of fakes, is comparable to Russia's official spending on the election procedures, the chairman of the ad hoc commission for the protection of state sovereignty and prevention of interference in Russia's sovereign affairs, Andrei Klimov, said on Monday.

"The funding of destructive activity against Russian elections is comparable to the amount of money we are spending here in Russia officially on holding these elections," Klimov said in an online conference devoted to the Russian world ahead of the State Duma elections. He remarked that if the post-Soviet space was to be taken into consideration, "the sums there will have a multiplicative effect."

Earlier, the Central Election Commission's deputy chair, Nikolay Bulayev, said that the federal funding of the State Duma election campaign had totaled some 21.4 billion rubles.

Klimov said that the global Russian world today numbered 60 million people. He explained that he was referring not to Russian speakers in other countries (there are far more such people, more than 250 million) but only to those who believed that Russia was their mother country, although they might not have a Russian passport and speak Russian at all.

Klimov explained that the number of compatriots having the Russian passport who reside in other countries was far greater than those officially listed by Russian consulates.

"There are 1.8 million registered by the consular offices. In general, we see the world situation like this: there are about 5-6 million holders of our passports who currently stay abroad permanently or on the temporary or short-term basis," Klimov said.

The elections of the eighth State Duma are due on the single voting day, September 19, 2021. The process of casting ballots will be extended over three days: September 17, 18, and 19. Alongside the State Duma elections, there will be direct elections of the heads of nine Russian regions (in another three regions, the top executive officials will be elected by the local legislatures) and the elections of 39 regional parliaments.