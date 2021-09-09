Dialogue between Russia, US started but progresses with difficulties — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. The dialogue between Russia and the US started after the Putin-Biden talks in Geneva, but is progressing with difficulties, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview on Thursday.

"Despite the lack of any substantial shifts, we can note the beginning of a dialogue. This is a difficult dialogue that started in Geneva. There were some preparation contacts before Geneva as well. But the dialogue makes progress in the development of the Geneva agreements," he said.

The spokesman noted that the US foreign policy, in general, is rather static.

"I think that the nature of this policy does not change from one president to another, it is clear," the official said.

On June 16, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden met in Geneva. This was their first meeting as heads of state, as well as the first Russian-US summit since 2018. In their joint statement, the two leaders underscored that the sides intend to launch a complex bilateral dialogue on strategic stability, which will be substantial and energetic. Besides, Moscow and Washington plan to begin consultations on cybersecurity, exchange of inmates, and arms control.