MOSCOW, August 5. / TASS /. Deputy Speaker of the Russian State Duma (lower house) Pyotr Tolstoy urged Ukrainian citizens, who wanted to live in Europe, to leave the country and "look for a place in the EU", stressing that Ukraine’s future was impossible without Russia.

Tolstoy commented on the words of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, who called it a big mistake to stay in Donbass for citizens who considered themselves Russian.

"It seems to me that those who live in Ukraine, idolize Europe and want this country to join the EU and NATO should understand exactly: this will never happen to Ukraine. And it is a huge mistake for them to stay in Ukraine if they do want to be in Europe," the deputy speaker stated in his Telegram channel on Thursday.

According to Tolstoy, Ukraine in its current "occupied, cut off from Russia" position has no prospects. "If one loves Europe, believe that they were in Ukraine all their life but felt that it was an occupied part of Austria-Hungary or just want to join the millions-strong army of Ukrainian ‘Europeans’ working as servants and nurses in the West, one should understand that in the name of their children and grandchildren they need to go and find their place in the EU. It would be right. Because without Russia, there will be no civilization [in Ukraine]," the deputy speaker claimed.

Tolstoy also urged those who believed that "Ukraine was a part of Russian civilization, and Kiev was the mother of Russian cities" to hold on. "This territory will still be de-occupied in any case," he assured.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky called it a huge mistake to stay in Donbass for citizens who considered themselves Russian since "this would never be Russian territory." Ukraine’s leader made such a statement during an interview on the Dom TV channel on Thursday. Zelensky also addressed Ukrainians in Donbass and expressed confidence that the region would return to Ukraine.