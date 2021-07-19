Regional authorities pursue perfect balance in immunization of population, says Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. Regional authorities look for the perfect balance in immunization of the population from COVID, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists Monday.

"Heads of regions keep making decisions with consideration of, first and foremost, protection of lives and health of the people, this is the main priority. Of course, decisions are being made also with consideration of the viability of the economy and various industries, once again, with consideration of the interests of the people. Therefore, every time, this is an attempt to find a perfect balance," Peskov said.

Currently, there are four vaccines registered in Russia: the Sputnik V, the Sputnik Light, the EpiVacCorona, and the CoviVac.