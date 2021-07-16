Inclusion of external players in ‘Troika’ format on Afghanistan discussed, says Lavrov

TASHKENT, July 16. /TASS/. The possibility of including a number of influential external players in the format of the Extended "Troika" on Afghanistan (Russia, the US, China, Pakistan) is currently under discussion, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday during the plenary session of the international conference "Central and South Asia. Regional Interconnectivity: Challenges and Opportunities."

"Only direct and inclusive inter-Afghan talks with the aid of international partners can establish lasting peace. The proven mechanisms of the Moscow format, the SCO-Afghanistan Contact Group, and the Extended "Troika" (Russia, the US, China, and Pakistan) seek to establish the necessary conditions for progress in this area. Other influential external players can join the work of the "Troika" as well, we are discussing this possibility with our colleagues now," he said.