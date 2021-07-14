Russian inspectors to visit military facility in Slovenia on July 15

MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. On July 15, Russian inspectors will visit a military facility in Slovenia, obtaining information about the personnel, weapons and equipment deployed there, Head of Russia’s National Nuclear Risk Reduction Center Sergei Ryzhkov told reporters.

The event will be carried out in line with the 2011 Vienna document on confidence-and security-building measures.