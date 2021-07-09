Russia following probe into Haitian president’s assassination, diplomat says

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. Moscow is following the investigation into the assassination of late Haitian President Jovenel Moise and thinks that it was caused by domestic instability in the Caribbean island country, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on Friday.

"We continue to follow the investigation into the brazen and flagrant assassination of the President of Haiti, which, as we have said, is primarily the result of internal instability in that country," she said.

According to the diplomat, information on the detention of foreign citizens, including US citizens, in relation to the president’s assassination seriously concerns Moscow. "During the investigation of this crime, Haiti’s police have detained about two dozen suspects, with the majority of them being Colombian citizens. At least two attackers have US citizenship. This information raises serious concerns among us, it points to the fact that yet again outside forces are attempting to exploit a purely internal conflict for their narrow, selfish interests," the diplomat noted.

The spokeswoman stressed that Russia hopes that the Haitian law enforcement not only bring the perpetrators of the assassination of the country’s president to justice, but its masterminds as well. "We hope that Haitian law enforcement will be able to sort out the real reasons for what happened and hold responsible not only the perpetrators but also the organizers as well as the probable abettors of this crime," she added.

Haiti’s President Jovenel Moise was killed in an attack by unidentified assailants who stormed his residence in the small hours of July 7. Martial law has been declared nationwide for a period of 15 days.