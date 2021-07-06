Russian embassy in Afghanistan not planning evacuation — ambassador

MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. Russia’s embassy in Afghanistan is not planning an evacuation amid the worsening situation in the country, Ambassador Dmitry Zhirnov said on Tuesday.

"No, we are not planning an evacuation," he said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 television channel.

"Clearly Kabul is the most protected city, with the authorities, law enforcers, the Afghan supreme commander-in-chief’s headquarters being located here. So, Kabul has the greatest number of resources in terms of security," he explained.

According to the Russian diplomat, the embassy is operating as usual, taking into account the "very difficult" coronavirus situation in the region.