Moscow expects US to ensure appropriate level of communication for Russian envoy

MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. Moscow expects Washington to make sure that Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov has an appropriate level and circle of communication, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said in an interview with the journal International Affairs.

"We do expect our American colleagues to make sure that he has an appropriate level and circle of communication because things haven’t been worked out fully in terms of contacts even though the ambassadors have returned to their posts, and quite a wide circle of communication is emerging in Moscow for [US] Ambassador Sullivan. Reciprocity is important here," Ryabkov stressed.

According to the deputy foreign minister, the break that Russia took, when Antonov had arrived in Moscow for consultations, allowed the country’s leadership and expert community to thoroughly assess Russia-US relations.

The Russian ambassador to the United States said earlier that Washington had failed to grant all the requests for meetings that he had sent after returning to his post, making it impossible for him to carry out some of the instructions received from the Russian Foreign Ministry.