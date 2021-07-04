More threats heard in interstate relations amid pandemic - Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. There has been less of "classical diplomacy" in relations between countries amid the coronavirus pandemic, with blatant threats being heard much more often, Russian president’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.

"There has become less of diplomacy in interstate relations, less of ingenious diplomacy, classical diplomacy, with harsh words about threats, punishment or sanctions being heard more often," he said in an interview with the Moscow.Kremlin.Putin program on the Rossiya-1 television channel.

The Kremlin spokesman note that he would like to see more diplomacy in the world and, hence, less work for defense ministers and special services.