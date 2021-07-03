No progress on issue of Russian diplomatic property yet - Russian Ambassador

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. The issue of Russian diplomatic property remains unresolved, the prospects for its solution are unknown, Russia’s Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said in an interview on Solovyev Live YouTube channel on Saturday.

"There are no developments on diplomatic property," he said. "Today, the US has a tough, uncompromising position [on the issue of Russian diplomatic property]. We cannot and will not reconcile with it, but we will continue to insist and demand that our property is returned," the ambassador emphasized.

On September 2, 2017, as part of the anti-Russian sanctions, the US authorities closed the Russian Consulate General in San Francisco, the trade mission in Washington, and its office in New York. The first two objects belong to Russia and have diplomatic immunity, and the third is rented by Moscow. Russia regarded the seizure of diplomatic property as an openly hostile act and called on the United States to immediately return these objects. On March 26, 2018, Washington announced the closure of Russia’s Consulate General (rented premises) in Seattle, as well as the residence of the Consul General (diplomatic property).