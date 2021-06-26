Russian ambassador says he would be happy to see resumption of 2+2 talks with US

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. Russia’s Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said on Friday he would be happy to see the resumption of "two plus two" talks between Moscow and Washington in the near future.

"In my view, the most important thing today <…> is to restore mechanisms of dialogue, of contacts at various levels. For example, I would be happy if we could hold an event <…> in the two-plus-two format, a meeting of foreign and defense ministers," he said in an interview with the Rossiay-24 TV channel.

"I would like our military to see each other not through telescopic sights on their rifles, but at the negotiating table, where they can talk and discuss ways of stabilizing the situation," the ambassador added.

Also, Antonov suggested restoring contacts between foreign intelligence and domestic security services of Russia and the United States.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Moscow would be ready to resume dialogue with Washington in the two plus two format.