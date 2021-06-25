Prisoner swap not high on agenda of Russia-US dialogue — Russian senior diplomat

SOCHI, June 25. /TASS/. The issue of prisoner exchange is not high on the agenda between Russia and the United States, since problems such as strategic stability and the operation of diplomatic missions are still unsettled, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Friday.

"We don’t think that this matter is of top priority on our agenda, although we will do our best to find a possibility to make better the lives of Russian nationals serving sentences in the United States, on the one hand, and to ensure their return to Russia, on the other hand," he told journalists on the sidelines of a conference on global biological security threats.

"But bearing in mind that we have no progress either on strategic stability problems or on issues of the operation of our diplomatic missions, I would refrain from saying that prisoner exchange is a top priority matter. It would not be right," he said.