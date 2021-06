MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. The Kremlin hopes that the EU countries that demonstrate a balanced approach will continue to promote the idea of establishing dialogue between Moscow and Brussels, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.

"We hope that those countries that adhere to a more balanced approach will continue to work to promote the idea of establishing dialogue between Brussels and Moscow," he said.

Peskov reiterated that "Moscow is still interested in this."