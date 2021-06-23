Russia made landmark contribution to Nagorno-Karabakh settlement — Putin

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. Russia made a landmark contribution to ironing out the conflict around Nagorno-Karabakh, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"With Russia’s landmark contribution, the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh was stopped," the Russian leader said in a video message to the participants and guests of the IX Moscow Conference on International Security posted on the Kremlin website on Wednesday.

Russian peacekeepers guarantee peace and security in the region and do a lot to improve humanitarian situation, demining territories and restoring social infrastructure, Putin noted.

Intense clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia flared up on September 27, 2020, in Nagorno-Karabakh.

On November 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint statement on a complete ceasefire in the conflict zone, which facilitated a complete cessation of hostilities. According to the document, the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides maintained the positions that they had held, while several regions came under Baku’s control, and Russian peacekeepers were deployed along the contact line and the Lachin corridor.