No political reasons can justify discrimination against Russians abroad - diplomat

MINSK, June 20. / TASS /. Attempts to discriminate the Russian-speaking population in some states must be seen as a cynical violation of human rights and they cannot be justified by any political reasons, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko told the international forum of Russian compatriots on Sunday.

"Today we are all going through challenging times. In a number of countries, the Russian-speaking population is openly discriminated, attempts to eradicate the Russian language and education as well as to sever the compatriots’ ties with their historical homeland are being made. This is a cynical violation of human rights that cannot be justified by any political reasons and disagreements," the Russian diplomat said.

"We are doing and will continue to do everything we can to protect the Russian-speaking community’s rights, the activists who have come under pressure from local authorities," Rudenko noted. According to him, Russia has boosted financing of the Foundation for Supporting and Protecting the Rights of Compatriots Living Abroad since 2020. Furthermore, the diplomat viewed it as crucial to "increase the Russian-speaking community’s authority at the local country and international level" in order to ensure security and prosperity.

The Russian diplomat stressed that supporting and protecting the rights as well as legitimate interests of the Russian-speaking community was set as an absolute priority. "We are grateful to those who are working to promote the positive image of our country abroad, for supporting the Russian language, culture and education. Russia’s new state program to support the promotion of the country’s language abroad for the period up to 2030 is focused on these goals," Rudenko noted. The diplomat mentioned the development of business ties between compatriots and Russian regions as the most promising direction. According to Rudenko, the interim results of this joint work will be summed up at the World Congress of Compatriots in October 2021.