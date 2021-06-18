Economy, military-technical cooperation are pillars of Russian-Serbian relations

BELGRADE, June 18. /TASS/. Economic and military-technical cooperation represents the backbone of Russian-Serbian relations, Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Alexander Grushko said on Friday after talks with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.

"Certainly, economic cooperation is one of the pivotal elements in the structure of bilateral relations. Today, we have touched on a whole range of economic projects capable of attributing a new quality to economic interaction. You know, we successfully cooperate in the military-technical cooperation sphere. This is also an important element, and Russia aims to develop it as much as possible. This is not directed against anyone, but is mutually beneficial for us, and we see our Serbian friends are highly interested in that. There are many topics and we will continue to cooperate," Grushko said.

"Negotiations on developing the ‘Belgrade Perimeter’ (a railway ring around the Serbian capital - TASS) are at the final stage," the diplomat said.

Grushko is visiting Serbia on a two-day business trip.