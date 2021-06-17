Lavrov informs Belarusian counterpart about results of Putin-Biden talks

MOSCOW, June 17./TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has informed his Belarusian counterpart Vladimir Makei and ambassadors of the CIS member countries about the main results of the Wednesday’s Russian-US summit, the Russian Foreign Ministry reports.

"Sergey Lavrov informed Vladimir Makei who is in the Russian Federation for a working visit, as well as ambassadors from the countries of the Commonwealth about the main results of the Russian-US summit talks held in Geneva yesterday," the Foreign Ministry said.

It also noted that the participants in the meeting had exchanged opinions on other key issues on the international and regional agenda.

The Russian-US summit was held in Geneva on June 16 at Washington's initiative. Putin and Biden discussed the current condition of bilateral relations and the outlook for their development, strategic stability and the international agenda, including cooperation in the struggle against the coronavirus pandemic and the settlement of regional conflicts.