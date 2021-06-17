Lists for possible prisoner swap not discussed at Russian-US summit — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. There was no discussion on comparing lists for a possible prisoner swap at the Russian-US summit in Geneva on Wednesday, and this issue won’t be worked out in public, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the Ekho Moskvy radio station.

"No one considered the lists [at the summit]. As a rule, the presidents hold a framework and conceptual conversation," the spokesman said, confirming that in general this issue was touched upon at talks.

"This issue does not like to attract public attention and should be worked out silently," Peskov noted.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin spokesman acknowledged that the names of some inmates were already known, "but the talk was not only about the mentioned persons." The Kremlin agreed that the sides were also discussing the extended lists. "Certainly, at least, we need to deal with them and we need to sit down at the negotiating table at a working level, and discuss this like other issues."

"There is a framework discussion at the level of the heads of state and further a very challenging effort will begin," he stated.

Peskov stressed that meanwhile there was no deadline for a possible prisoner swap between Russia and the US. "No, there can be no deadlines here," he said, answering a question whether Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden had discussed a timeframe of this swap.