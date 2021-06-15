Kremlin says transcript of Putin’s interview with NBC published uncensored

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has rebutted the claim that the transcript of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s interview with NBC does not mention blogger Alexei Navalny or media outlets recognized as foreign agents. According to him, the transcript published on the official Kremlin website is uncensored, and serves as the primary source of information.

"No, the website is the primary source," he said when asked the relevant question.

He suggested that reporters familiarize themselves with the transcript to realize that nothing was omitted. "Why is there no mention of Alexei Navalny? It is there. Read carefully. Everything that the president said is on the website," Peskov reassured.