Russia’s September elections crucial, should be organized well — Putin

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has described the upcoming legislative and other elections, which will be held in September 2021, as an event of utmost importance, stressing that they should be organized correspondingly.

"It is a crucial event in the country’s life," he said at a meeting with permanent members of the Russian Security Council on Friday.

According to the president, "a wide range of issues" needs to be discussed to "help people in September, electoral commissions, and electoral committee members so that the work is organized in a fitting and proper manner.".