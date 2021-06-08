UK prime minister’s national security adviser is in Moscow for talks — embassy

MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. National Security Adviser (NSA) to the UK prime minister Stephen Lovegrove is in Moscow on a one-day working visit for talks with Russian colleagues, the British Embassy in Moscow told TASS on Tuesday.

"Sir Stephen Lovegrove, the UK’s national security adviser, is today in Moscow to meet with his Russian colleagues and discuss issues of mutual interest. It’s very important to keep the channels of communication between the two countries open," a spokesperson said.

"The visit is planned for one day," he said.

Lovegrove was appointed as the National Security Adviser (NSA) to the UK prime minister in January this year. In May, he held consultations with his US counterpart Jake Sullivan in Washington D.C. Russia was one of key topics discussed at the meeting.