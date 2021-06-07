Putin believes current state of Russia-EU ties cannot be called satisfactory — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin noted in a phone call with European Council President Charles Michel that Russia and the European Union remain significant partners for each other, but the current state of affairs cannot be considered satisfactory, the Kremlin press service reported on Monday.

It is pointed out that Putin and Michel reviewed issues in relations between Moscow and Brussels as well as "a number of current international issues."

"Vladimir Putin underlined that even though Russia and the European Union remain rather significant partners for each other in the sphere of trade and investment, the current state of Russia-EU ties cannot be considered satisfactory," the Kremlin stressed.

It was also emphasized in the conversation that a return to cooperation in a pragmatic and respectful manner would meet common interests. "The joint opinion was expressed about the importance of ramping up cooperation in such specific spheres as healthcare, climate agenda, and resolution of regional conflicts," the Russian leader’s press service added.